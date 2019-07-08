By collecting mosquito samples in Olivehurst near McGowan Parkway and Dan Avenue, the Sutter-Yuba Mosquito and Vector Control District has detected the first evidence of West Nile virus in Yuba County this year.
The agency said in a news release that there hasn’t been any detection of the virus in dead birds, sentinel chicken flocks or humans. Mosquito populations of the West Nile virus vector are lower than historically normal.
But production has increased due in part to the warm temperatures, so the district says its surveillance system is fully operational and control efforts are being increased where detections have been noticed.
Residents are asked to report dead birds to the California Department of Public Health website at www.westnile.ca.gov or by phone at 877-968-2473.
The vector control district said mosquito bite prevention is the ideal way to protect against West Nile virus and other mosquito-borne viruses.