Former Browns Valley School PTA President Tawny Jean Belza has been charged with felony embezzlement by the Yuba County District Attorney’s Office.
The charge was filed on Aug. 18 and on Tuesday a warrant was issued for her arrest.
It is alleged that between October 2018 and March 2019 approximately $19,000 came up missing from the Browns Valley School PTA. During that time, Belza was president of the PTA and had access to all the money, according to court documents.
In addition, she had physical control of missing fundraiser deposits in excess of $6,000 in the form of checks and cash. A review of her bank statements obtained from a search warrant found there were four cash deposits into her bank account that equaled just over $4,000, according to court documents.
Yuba County Sheriff’s Office public information officer Leslie Carbah said Thursday that the department does not comment on pending warrants, but that Belza had not been booked into jail.