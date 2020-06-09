Excessive heat and elevated fire danger are forecast to return to the mid-valley beginning today (Wednesday), with additional calls for increased daytime humidity between 25-35 percent on Friday, according to the National Weather Service.
The weather service calls for highs to top out at 96 degrees through Thursday, with a cool down and a 20 percent chance of precipitation expected to hit Yuba-Sutter Friday night into Saturday.
With valley floors and mountain areas already experiencing drier conditions due in part to an insignificant rainy season, local fire personnel recommend property owners continue to be vigilant in maintaining at least100 feet of defensible space around property lines.
It’s also important for property owners to conclude all yardwork before 10 a.m, during elevated fire conditions, Wheatland, Fire Authority Chief Art Taquette said.
“Mow with the moisture still there,” he said.
All sensitive groups, including outdoor workers, may be severely impacted so the Weather Service says extra precautions need to be adhered to during excessive heat warnings.