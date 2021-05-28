An excessive heat warning goes into effect this weekend starting Sunday at noon until Tuesday at 8 p.m., according to the National Weather Service-Sacramento.
During the warning period, there is a high chance of heat stress or illness to people or animals; people should drink extra water; strenuous outdoor activities should be avoided between 10 a.m. and 8 p.m., and people should plan to be in air-conditioned buildings, according to the National Weather Service.
Meteorologist Scott Rowe said the coolest temperatures this weekend will be felt today (Saturday) with highs in the mid-90s. Starting Sunday, the Yuba-Sutter area can expect to reach triple digits with highs of 103 on Sunday, 106 on Monday, and 105 on Tuesday.
Highs could reach 110 in the Red Bluff and Redding area this weekend, Rowe said. Those areas are approaching record territory. While the NWS does not have records for the Yuba-Sutter area, Rowe said temperatures this weekend are expected to be 15-25 degrees above normal.