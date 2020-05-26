The Yuba-Sutter area has an excessive heat warning in effect until Thursday evening, according to the National Weather Service.
Cory Mueller, a meteorologist at the National Weather Service, said the Marysville area is expected to have a high temperature of about 100 degrees today (Wednesday) and 101 for Thursday.
Overnight lows are also expected to be on the warm side as well, being about 66 degrees today and 65 on Thursday.
He said on average, the first 100-degree day is usually in early or mid-June, however, it’s not uncommon for temperatures to be 100 degrees at the end of May.
With the warm temperatures, Mueller said heat-related illnesses can increase.
“You want to be staying hydrated, and if you work outside, take additional breaks – in air conditioning if you can or in the shade,” he said.
Mueller said people should also try to limit their time outdoors between 10 a.m. and 7 p.m. but especially between 3 and 6 p.m. because that’s typically the hottest time of the day.
However, the rivers are still running cold and fast so Mueller said people should continue to practice cold-water safety as well.
On Friday, things are expected to start cooling down, Mueller said.
Friday is expected to see high temperatures in the mid-90s and 79 on Saturday.