Heat levels are expected to rise significantly for Labor Day weekend, with the National Weather Service-Sacramento calling for the potential of triple digit temperatures through Tuesday.
There’s an excessive heat warning in place through Tuesday, according NWS meteorologist Scott Rowe.
Air quality in the Yuba-Sutter region remains unhealthy for sensitive groups according to the AQ index for Friday, Sept. 4.
The California Independent System Operator issued a flex alert and Pacific Gas and Electric Co. is asking customers to conserve power in the afternoon and evening hours over the course of the holiday weekend. However, the state grid operator, as of Thursday, has given no indication for a need to issue rotating blackouts that were administered across the state last month.
Rowe said while temperatures are about 15-20 degrees above normal for this time of year, it’s not unusual for Labor Day weekend to have excessive heat warnings in place.
Three years ago, Rowe said the high on Sept. 1 was 106 degrees in San Francisco – an all-time record high on the West Coast. In the Sacramento Valley, most notably at the Yuba County Airport, the temperature hit 110 degrees the Friday before Labor Day in 2017.
Rowe said this weekend is potentially just as impressive for the Central Valley, with highs forecast to reach 107 degrees on Sunday and at least 104 on Labor Day.
There’s also a chance for poor overnight temperature recoveries with a few locations likely to remain in the 70s to low 80s, according to the NWS.
The excessive heat warning is set to expire on Tuesday, but temperatures are not expected to cool down much, ranging from 97 to 98 – which is at least five degrees above normal, according to Rowe.
“We’re not estimating any lightning with this storm but there’s a possibility of offshore north to northeast winds bringing fire danger to (Northern California),” Rowe said.
Linda Fire Protection District Chief Kyle Heggstrom expects the weekend to be busier due in part to more residents using waterways during the prolonged heatwave, creating additional calls.
Heggstrom’s staff remains split up in different areas with one strike team in Tehama County at the Elkhorn Fire and another dispatched at the SCU lightning complex fires.
Heggstrom, who is in Tehama County this week, wants area residents and property owners to remain vigilant with fire preparedness over the course of the weekend.
“Property preparedness becomes concerning this time of year,” Heggstrom said. “ It is hot, dry and the possibility for fires being started by mowing and weed eating is a major concern. We always encourage protecting homes and (properties), but need to make sure this work is completed early in the morning.”
Heggstrom said he and his team remain prepared during this elevated fire danger time.
“Firefighters prepare for more frequent, longer and larger fires due to the possibility of rapid growth. This creates the potential for heat related emergencies,” he said. “Firefighters do prepare for this but have to remain vigilant. They need to hydrate, pay attention to weather, fire behavior, and maintain what we call situational awareness.”
Around the Region:
– The SCU lightning complex fires, affecting Santa Clara, Alameda, Contra Costa, San Joaquin, Stanislaus counties, has burned 391,578 acres as of Thursday and is 78 percent contained.
– The LNU lightning complex, which had produced an evacuation order for parts of Colusa County, is 81 percent contained with over 375,000 acres burned.
According to the latest Cal Fire incident report, evacuation orders remain in place for all areas and residents west of SR 16, south of SR 20 and east of the Colusa/Lake County line.
There remains an additional order in place for areas and residents North of the Colusa/Yolo County line, east of SR 16, west of Sand Creek/Green Road and south of Spring Valley Road.
– The Elkhorn Fire is at 44,500 acres and 45 percent contained as of Thursday’s Cal Fire report.