An excessive heat watch will go into effect on Saturday and is expected to remain in place through next Wednesday evening as triple-digit temperatures are forecasted for the Yuba-Sutter area.
“An excessive heat watch is something we issue well in advance to an event and as we get closer and our confidence increases in the forecast, there’s a chance it can be converted to an excessive heat warning,” said Scott Rowe, forecaster for the National Weather Service – Sacramento. “Our meteorologists will continue monitoring to see if there is a need to update to a warning.”
Today’s high is expected to be 97 degrees in the area. Temperatures will reach triple digits heading into the weekend and into next week, with a forecasted high of 105 degrees on Saturday, 103 degrees on Sunday, 102 degrees Monday through Wednesday, and 101 degrees on Thursday. Rowe said lows in the Yuba City and Marysville area will dip down to the mid- to upper-60s, though it could be warmer in Yuba County foothill communities.
“For the area, these temperatures aren’t out of the ordinary. While they are above normal, they aren’t expected to be record breaking,” Rowe said. “Further north, in places like Red Bluff and Redding, they could be seeing 110 degrees for consecutive days. The Yuba City and Marysville areas are on the southern end of the excessive heat.”
Rowe said an upper level high-pressure system centered over the Pacific Northwest is causing the high temperatures. Some places in the Pacific Northwest could see record highs.
“It’s going to be a warm end to the month,” he said. “We are urging residents to remain hydrated and keep an eye out for their neighbors while also being mindful of any source of sparks and flames. Everything is very dry. It won’t be windy, but as it remains hot everything continues to get dryer.”