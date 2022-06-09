The Exchange Club of Marysville awarded two graduating students with scholarships and titles for Students of the Year on Wednesday.
Sutter Union High School student Malena Childers and Lindhurst High School student Nicholas Sanchez each received $2,000 for their involvement in their communities.
Both students were nominated by their school counselors and had to submit essays along with an application.
The Exchange Club evaluates students across the Yuba-Sutter area and awards those at the top of their class.
“The club’s Student of the Year program honors the top students in the Yuba-Sutter area who have gone above and beyond in their respective schools and communities,” club member David Holycross said.
Sanchez and Childers will have an opportunity to compete in the National Exchange Club competition in order to earn more scholarships for their academic careers.
Starting in the fall, Sanchez plans to attend CSU, Fresno, and Childers will attend Texas A&M University.