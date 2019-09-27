An exhibit featuring fire-scarred items collected from the Camp Fire aftermath opens today at the Sutter County Museum and the creators want people to participate in the interpretation of the objects.
“Simple Objects: An Excavation” is a collaboration between artist Stephanie Taylor and writer Christy Heron-Clark, who were both born in the region. For the project, they visited Heron-Clark’s two adjacent family homes in Paradise to find objects that survived the Camp Fire to make up the project.
The deadly Camp Fire destroyed most of the town of Paradise early last November and killed more than 80 people.
“Jessica Hougen, curator, is a pro – so much so that we decided to hand over the entire packed-up objects and art to her,” Taylor said. “We’re both fascinated with the process of deciding how to display these items. We don’t own the objects. We’ve only interpreted each, intimately, for six months. Now, we give them to another to interpret, and invite visitors to participate.”
Taylor said the project, which will be on display through Dec. 1 at the Yuba City museum, is in it’s first iteration and they look forward to how others, including Hougen, the museum’s director and curator, will interpret and display the work.
“The first iteration was about loss, what we retain, and how we can adapt. For this second, Christy and I are planning another series of essays. Christy is a science editor and a philosopher. She’s responded to the items with her memories, and now she’s interested in the concept of accretion. I responded to each object as it existed when I first brought them into my studio,” Taylor said. “I’m waiting to experience Jessica’s interpretation before responding, and am also very much wanting to listen to people who visit. We all have objects that we don’t want to lose, or that are already gone.”
Hougen said, with Taylor and Heron-Clark’s permission, she’s including about 20 other art pieces created by other local and regional artists – all centered around the wildfire theme.
“I wanted to open it up to other artists who created pieces related to wildfires,” Hougen said. “It’s all work that was created in response to the Northern California fires over the last few years.”
Hougen spent Thursday finalizing the display and said the museum will be donating some of the proceeds of the show to help a museum in Paradise rebuild.
“We’re going to donate a percentage of the profits of this show to the Gold Nugget Museum in Paradise,” she said. “It burned down in the Camp Fire and I felt like that’s something we could do to help them rebuild.”
The artists are sharing profits from the sale of images of the artifacts, which will be on sale. Some pieces by other area artists are also for sale.
She said the Sutter County Museum will be hosting two events to coincide with the anniversaries of the Cascade Fire (a Yuba County foothills fire) on Oct. 8 and the Camp Fire on Nov. 8.
“We will be having an open house on the anniversaries of the Cascade Fire and Camp Fire,” she said. “We’ll have counselors on hand and will stay open as long as needed.
“Counselors will be on hand during the open houses because anniversaries can be difficult and not everyone reaches out for help.”