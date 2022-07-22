Highway 20

An excavator scrapes dirt and places it into the back of a dump truck for use elsewhere along Highway 20 east of Nevada City near Washington Road.

 Elias Funez/The Union

Motorists on Highway 20 can expect multiple stops to continue due to ongoing road improvements this summer and autumn.

The $62.5 million Omerga Curves project started in February and is expected to reach completion in fall 2023. Work between Conservation Road and Lowell Hill, about a 14-mile stretch, is ongoing between 6 a.m. and 6 p.m. weekdays, and drivers should expect 20-minute delays.

