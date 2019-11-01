The 40th annual Nagar Kirtan – the annual Sikh festival and processional – is well underway, with day two beginning with the amrit sanchar, or baptisms, at 5 a.m..
Celebratory events continue throughout the day, with a flag ceremony, or Nishan Sahib Sewa – when members of the Sikh Temple of Yuba City remove the flag from the pole outside the temple, clean it, and redress it to identify that the holy scripture is there, at 9 a.m.
The temple will also be hosting an open house today for the public, in addition to a seminar where readings will be conducted in English from 2-4 p.m.
Starting at 6 p.m. and continuing until midnight, Sikh musicians, known as ragis, will be singing religious hymns inside the temple as well.
For the duration of the weekend, a bazaar will also be set for attendees to browse and shop.
Today’s events are part of a three-day long festival that celebrates the Sikh faith and culminates with a parade on Sunday to celebrate the inauguration day of Siri Guru Granth Sahib, or principal scripture of Sikhism.
While formal festivities began yesterday, the temple has hosted celebratory activities and prayer readings for over a month said Sikh community member Tej Maan.
Maan, who said he has attended each year’s festivities for the last 39 years, said several volunteers have also spent countless hours over the last month preparing an assortment of traditional Punjabi specialty foods for the three-day culmination of festivities and Maan recommends that new attendees try as many of them as possible.
“There is so much variety, there is something for everyone’s tastebuds,” said Maan. “It’s all completely vegetarian so it is all pretty healthy, as well.”
In addition to munching on the various kinds of food, Maan said visitors should also spend some time browsing the clothing, jewelry and other specialty items at the bazaar.
According to Maan, the festivities are also a time to socialize with friends new and old, and all are welcome and encouraged to attend.
“Come out and meet your neighbors,” said Maan. “Everyone is welcome with open arms. It doesn’t matter what faith or race you are.”
Explore and Learn
For those curious about the festival, Maan recommends using this weekend as a time to explore and learn.
“Just walk through the main gate of the temple and discover the campus,” said Maan. “If you have a question about anything just ask. Most Sikhs feel honored that someone wants to learn about them. I know I am, when people ask me questions.”
Mann said the event is a casual affair, and no formal attire is required.
“The only place that has restrictions is the main hall,” said Maan. “In there you are required to take your shoes off and cover your head.”
According to Maan, the only thing attendees are asked to abide by is to refrain from using alcohol, tobacco or meat products while attending the festivities.
Organizers of the event said that this year’s Nagar Kirtan is expected to draw the biggest crowd yet, with estimates reaching 150,000.
Traffic Control
Because of the popularity of the event, Lt. Michael Green with the Yuba City Police Department said motorists can expect increased congestion through the weekend, with the peak assemblage anticipated for Sunday during the time of the parade.
According to Green, the areas surrounding the temple are expected to be the most impacted, especially the area to the north of State Route 20, west of Harter Way and east of Township Road.
“Those that do not wish to participate in the festivities should avoid this area over the weekend,” said Green.
Green said there will be residential and parishioner screenings in this area over the weekend to limit additional traffic to the area. Screenings will be conducted at Jefferson Drive at Western Parkway and Butte House Road at N. Township Road.
“Residents of this area that do not have a pass can obtain one at the Yuba City Police Department,” said Green. “Passes should have been received in recent water bills.”
The festivities continue tomorrow, with the prayer service that started on Friday coming to an end around 9 a.m. At that time, members of the temple will take the holy book and place it onto the main float of the parade. The parade procession is scheduled to begin at about 11 a.m. and makes its way toward City Hall before looping back to the temple.
The parade follows a 4.5 mile route from the Sikh Temple on Tierra Buena Road to Butte House Road, Civic Center Boulevard and Tharp Road before heading back to the temple via Butte House Road.
For those who would like to attend the festivities, Green said there are a couple of options for parking in the area.
According to Green, there will be a shuttle bus running between River Valley High School and the temple on Sunday from 8 a.m. until about 6 p.m. There will also be event parking available on Harter Way near the frontage road west of Walmart.
Green said there will also be a temporary road closure on Butte House Road between Tharp Road and Tierra Buena Road from 7 a.m. until 6 p.m. for the parade. Other road closures include the Colusa frontage road east and west of George Washington Boulevard, Tierra Buena Road from Butte House Road to Pease Road and True Road from Hooper Road to Tierra Buena Road. Harter Parkway north of Colusa Highway will be open only to bus traffic.
Other portions of the parade route will be closed as necessary.