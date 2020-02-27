The University of California Cooperative Extension Service is hosting their annual South Sacramento Valley Prune Meeting March 3.
The event, co-sponsored by the Sutter County Agriculture Commission’s Office, will cover a variety of topics, such as: pesticide use in prunes and future options in prune pest management, phellinus wood rot in prunes, laws and regulations, cytospora management in prune orchards, mechanical hedging and delivering big fruit: thinning and sizing.
Activities planned by the California Prune Board will be discussed.
Credits can be earned for attending the event. Attendees can earn two hours of Pest Control Adviser credits; credits for Certified Crop Adviser have been requested.
The event will be from 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Registration will begin at 8 a.m. with coffee and refreshments provided, and after the meeting a lunch will be provided.
For more information, call UCCE Advisor Franz Niederholzer at 218-2359.