Mary Covillaud Elementary School Assistant Principal Dale VanLiew performs as Mother Ginger with her Bon-Bons in the annual “Nevada County Nutcracker.” This annual production will return next month and tickets are currently on sale through Center Stage Dance Studio in Grass Valley. 

Teachers by day, performers by night, Wendy Fritzinger and Troy Spangler definitely know what it takes to get things crackin’. 

The married duo both teach at Lindhurst High School in Olivehurst, and every holiday season they help produce the “Nevada County Nutcracker” for Center Stage Dance Studio in Grass Valley. 

