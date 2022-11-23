Teachers by day, performers by night, Wendy Fritzinger and Troy Spangler definitely know what it takes to get things crackin’.
The married duo both teach at Lindhurst High School in Olivehurst, and every holiday season they help produce the “Nevada County Nutcracker” for Center Stage Dance Studio in Grass Valley.
A dancer since the age of 3, Fritzinger stumbled upon Center Stage while looking for a place to enroll her young daughter after relocating to the area from Southern California.
She soon became a dance instructor herself and moved into the role of director after helping the studio transition into a nonprofit. Her daughter, now a Lindhurst graduate, is also a teacher at the studio and will be playing the magical role of Snow Queen in the upcoming production.
For the past 18 years, the “Nutcracker” has served as one of Center Stage’s primary fundraisers.
Ticket sales, enrollment fees, and donations all contribute to this annual tradition which has become a holiday staple within the community.
The current production boasts over 100 cast members between the ages of 3 and 50, including community members, students, and dancers from other studios. The performances are broken up into “A” and “B” casts so that all the youngsters get a chance to enjoy the show both on and off the stage.
“Our younger kids, a lot of them don’t have the dance experience,” explained Fritzinger. “But we still find a place for them within our show so they can get that experience and learn how it feels to be onstage.”
Fritzinger has been directing the production for the last 16 years with Spangler backing up the technical side for nearly a decade. As a photographer and multimedia expert, Spangler plans to livestream the event on two special Thursday showings with the help of eight high school students.
“It’ll be a chance for them to learn some important skills and get involved with theater from behind the scenes,” said Spangler.
These Thursday performances are provided at a steeply discounted rate and are only open to local schools as a special field trip opportunity. This year, classes from Mary Covillaud Elementary School in Marysville will be taking advantage of this with the added bonus of watching their assistant principal, Dale VanLiew, perform onstage.
“This show is gonna be a lot of fun and I’m excited because the fourth graders from my school are going to get to see all the magic unfold,” said VanLiew.
This will be VanLiew’s fifth year of participation alongside his wife, who serves on Center Stage’s board, and their daughter who will be performing in several dance numbers. VanLiew has always had an affinity for the performing arts. He originally planned on attending the Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey Clown College but ended up in the Navy before he could respond to his acceptance letter. Always a fan of slapstick humor and old-school comedy, VanLiew found pleasure in performing odd gigs while in the service and later within the educational system in the form of “school carnivals.”
“To make people laugh and enjoy life, that is such a joy,” said VanLiew. “So I started clowning as a teacher, and for the school, and now in the ‘Nutcracker’ by playing Mother Ginger which is just a huge comedic role. I’ve been doing it for so many years that people in the community have started to recognize me and have given me the nickname ‘Mama G.’”
In addition to this role, VanLiew also plays Clara’s father and the Lamplighter, a role he originated to open the show and set the tone for the audience.
During the COVID-19 break, Center Stage was able to make some substantial upgrades to its prop collection and costume inventory. These additions can be seen during next month’s performance along with some new choreography that was added to “keep things fresh.”
The “Nevada County Nutcracker” will be open to the public for one weekend only starting on Dec. 2. The show will open at 6 p.m. on Friday, and will also have a 2 p.m. and 6 p.m. performance on Saturday and a 2 p.m. Sunday matinee. All showings will take place inside the Don Baggett Theatre at Nevada Union High School located at 11761 Ridge Rd. in Nevada City.
In addition to these performances, a special “Sugarplum Faerie” preview will be available at half past noon before the 2 p.m. showings on Saturday and Sunday. This meet-and-greet opportunity will allow guests to explore the stage, take pictures with the cast, collect autographs, and play in the snow made from the professional snow making machines used during the performance.
The sugarplum faeries will lead children in a small dance onstage and the character Drosselmeyer will guide patrons through the magic door and other key features of the set. A backstage tour will also be available where guests can see the costumes and props used throughout the show and get a sneak peak of the giant dragon.
This excursion requires an additional ticket purchase with or without general admission to the “Nutcracker” show. To reserve tickets for both the “Nutcracker” and or the Sugarplum Faerie Dance & Dream meet and greet, visit grassvalleynutcracker.com, or contact Center Stage Dance Studio at 530-271-1200. For more information, visit centerstagegrassvalley.org or email centerstagegv@gmail.com.
General admission for the “Nutcracker” ranges between $15-$23 depending on seating. The Sugar Plum Faerie meet and greet is an additional $10 per person, separate from the “Nutcracker” tickets.