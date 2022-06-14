The sites, sounds and lights of the midway returned to the Colusa County Fairgrounds from Thursday through Sunday as the 81st annual installment of the Colusa County Fair was held after a two-year pandemic-related hiatus.
Bringing “brews, BBQ and ewe in 2022,” the fairgrounds was filled with staple carnival foods, games, vendors, exhibits and rides in addition to a few new additions, including Jas Drip N Dip – owned by 15-year-old Colusa County native Julisa Salazar. Salazar sells aguas locas (crazy flavored water) with a special rim dip and a variety of chamoy candies, a business she started last year.
Festivities kicked off Wednesday evening as the Little Miss Colusa County was held after 4-H and Future Farmers of America (FFA) members demonstrated the fruit of their labors during the junior swine and rabbit shows. The adults had their turn as well during parent showmanship.
Thursday featured the junior goat and sheep shows before the annual ribbon cutting ceremony opened the four official days of fair festivities.
Later that night, Chasey Miller was crowned as 2022 Miss Colusa County and Karsyn Gwinnup placed as first runner up during the Miss Colusa County Pageant.
Several people made it out to the fair early on Friday to attend the annual Senior Luncheon, held each year in conjunction with Senior Day.
Keeping with tradition more than two decades old, the Colusa Lions Club hosted the annual fair parade on Friday evening.
“We had probably one of our highest amount of entries this year,” said Jim Pingrey, president of the Colusa Lions Club. “It took about an hour to get all the entries through.”
According to Pingrey, the procession featured a variety of floats made by various sports teams including baseball, softball and swim teams, the Fair Board, 4-H, local churches and more. There were also lots of off-road vehicles, lowriders and more than 20 vintage cars.
This year’s fair parade Grand Marshal was Colusa County Superintendent of Schools Mike West. He was escorted through the procession in a vintage Bugatti driven and owned by Dick Armocido.
According to Pingrey, the parade was well attended by the community and their enthusiasm throughout the event was fantastic.
When asked what keeps the Lions motivated to continue this tradition year after year, Pingrey said, “This is what Lions do. Our motto is, ‘We serve.’ We love our community.”
Saturday was the day for the annual livestock auction, with 4-H, FFA and independent exhibitor project hogs, goats, beef, sheep, turkeys, rabbits, and poultry up for sale at TK Marshall Arena.
Fair festivities concluded on Sunday with the community favorite destruction derby after a day of Mexicain music to celebrate Dia de la Famila.