To raise money to continue restoring its 166-year-old historic church, St. Joseph Catholic Church will host its 71st annual Fall Festival on Sunday.
Dodie Handy, chairperson of the St. Joseph Catholic Church Fall Festival committee, said the festival will include a variety of live entertainment including performances by the 2 Rivers Band, who have become a staple at this event, a Latin dance group and a DJ in the afternoon.
There will be plenty to do for the whole family with a petting zoo, horse rides, games including bingo, a dunk tank, a K-9 demonstration (pending emergencies) and more planned, according to Handy.
Raffles will also be held throughout the day, said Handy, and three grand prize winners will receive $300, $200 and $100.
There will also be plenty to eat during the festivities, with food vendors serving up polish sausages in honor of Polish pastor Michal Olszewski, barbecue tri-tip, pizza and the Catholic Daughter will be making candy. There will also be a beer garden area for adults.
The Knights of Columbus will hold a flag raising ceremony at 1:30 p.m., said Handy, and Pam Souza will be on hand to sing the national anthem.
Since it is the year of St. Joseph, Handy said the festivities will be dedicated to him. According to Handy, St. Joseph himself will be attending the festival, joined by the Blessed Mother, baby Jesus and a shepherd.
“It just keeps getting bigger and bigger each year,” said Handy. “I am hoping people will come out again this year.”
The festival will be held at Notre Dame School, 715 C St., Marysville, on Sunday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Admission and parking is free.
For more information, call 742-6461.