Wild pheasant, fall turkey and the second dove season will open on Nov. 12, putting California’s fall hunting season in full strut.
Hunters can also chase chukar, snipe and quail statewide as these seasons opened in September and October.
Hunters are responsible for knowing bag and possession limits and all regulations regarding species being pursued. Season dates also vary by species. To find more information on limits, regulations and season dates, visit CDFW’s Upland Game Bird Hunting website.
Upland hunters are required to possess a valid California hunting license and a California Upland Game Bird Validation, however, the validation is not required for Junior Hunting License holders. Hunters pursuing migratory upland game bird species such as doves and snipe will also need a Harvest Information Program Validation.
To purchase a 2022 hunting license and validations, visit CDFW’s online license sales and services web page or a nearby license agent.
Hunters are reminded non-lead ammunition is required for hunting wildlife anywhere in California with a firearm.
To get involved in upland game bird hunting or to learn more, visit CDFW’s R3 webpage for resources to get started. For additional information, CDFW’s Advanced Hunter Education program has video resources available as well.
Updates about wildlife areas and refuge closures will be posted to CDFW’s Emergency Closures web page. For specific information, contact a wildlife area or refuge directly.
