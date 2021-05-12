To remember the officers that made the ultimate sacrifice, dozens of local law enforcement personnel, city and county officials and community members gathered outside the Yuba City Police Department on Wednesday morning for the 2021 Regional Peace Officers Memorial Ceremony.
The Yuba City Police Department hosts the event each year in conjunction with National Peace Officers Week – recognized May 9 through May 15 this year – and National Peace Officers Memorial Day. All three events commemorate the service and sacrifice made by law enforcement personnel across the county.
“We come together to honor these law enforcement officers who so unselfishly and heroically gave their lives in the performance of their duties,” said Yuba City Police Chief Robert Landon. “They deserve to be recognized and honored, and no pandemic or other disaster can diminish what they and their families have sacrificed and lost.”
Yuba City Police Department Community Policing Coordinator Katy Goodson began the ceremony by singing the National Anthem, before Chaplain Ron Fortenberry gave the opening invocation.
During the ceremony, Landon addressed the many challenges that law enforcement personnel faced the past year – from the COVID-19 pandemic to the civil unrest surrounding alleged police brutality – saying it has been a difficult year for law enforcement.
“2020 was a historical year for law enforcement on many fronts but one thing has remained constant – the need to have officers respond to calls for service,” said Landon during the ceremony.
Despite these many challenges, Landon said, officers continued to respond to calls for service regardless of the current political climate, sex or nationality of the caller, and that it is important to not only remember the fallen but also a time to acknowledge the many who risk their lives in the line of duty each day.
“No matter the cost, we will answer the call,” said Landon.
Commander Sam Escheman read the names of the 13 local officers listed on the Perpetual Remembrance list. These local officers were killed in the line of duty between 1913 and 2015.
Seven California officers were killed in the line of duty last year and their names were read by Lt. Jim Runyen.
While each name was read, one by one, a local law enforcement representative walked a white rose through the ceremony and, with a salute, placed it on the memorial table.
This year’s ceremony was dedicated to Marysville Police Department Sergeant Greg Parks, who died March 23 after a long battle with cancer.
Parks’ wife, Shannon, and her children attended Wednesday’s ceremony to lay a white memorial rose in honor of their husband and father.
After a rifle salute, members of the Yuba City High School ROTC program performed a final tie off with the flag outside of the police department while “Taps” was played.
The ceremony ended with the song “Amazing Grace” and a message of gratitude and safety for officers from Landon.
In October 1961, Congress authorized President John F. Kennedy to designate May 15 as an annual holiday to honor peace officers across the country.