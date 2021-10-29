The Internal Revenue Service is set to launch on Monday a new feature that will allow families receiving monthly child tax credit payments to update their income using the Child Tax Credit Update Portal (CTC UP).
This new portal, which will be on IRS.gov, will allow families to enter any significant income changes by midnight on Nov. 1 in order for them to be reflected in their November payment that is scheduled for Nov. 15, according to a release from the IRS.
A Spanish-language version of the CTC UP will be available in late November.
Only families who are already eligible for and receiving advance child tax credit payments based on their 2020 tax return can use the CTC UP to update their income, the release said.
If a family is not able to update changes by Nov. 1, then they will have until Nov. 29 to do the update so they are reflected in the December payment.
Visit IRS.gov to verify eligibility for payments or explore tools to see if you qualify for advance child tax credit payments.