On July 1, Yuba City lost a longtime resident and business owner, Jeff Ball.
His unexpected passing brought in a string of emails and phone inquiries to the Appeal-Democrat. Comments on social media and conversations with former clients all resonate the same sentiments, Ball was a beloved family barber with a knack for kids and a passion for the community.
For almost 40 years, Ball owned and operated the Family Barber, located at 708 W Onstott Frontage Road in Yuba City. Ball attended barber school in Sacramento fresh out of high school and started working for Family Barber when it was still owned by his aunt and uncle. The shop has now been in the Ball family for over 60 years, and it’s a tradition Sean Ball hopes to continue on.
Sean Ball, age 30, is Jeff Ball’s oldest son and heir.
“He was my best friend and we talked nearly every day,” said Sean Ball. “I’ve got a lot to figure out now, but I hope to get the doors back open as soon as possible.”
The Family Barber is currently closed while the family makes arrangements and deals with the deceased’s estate. Ball, who works as a stagehand for a traveling event company, will be the business’ new owner.
“He dedicated his whole life to Family Barber,” said Ball. “I think he was just a big people person, he liked to be there around people and helping people.”
Jeff Ball was born on May 21, 1965, and was 57 years old at the time of his passing. Heart failure was declared as the cause of death, one of the nation’s leading risks for males of all ages and ethnicities. He is survived by his parents, Dan and Sally Ball, his sons Sean Ball and Nicolas Haas, and his brother Scott Ball. His hobbies included fishing, trips to Reno, Nev., spending time with his family, and rooting for the Chicago Bears.
“He served our community for many years and attended to multiple generations of families,” said Virginia Garcia, whose family had been clients of Jeff Ball for over 20 years. “Jeff was amazing with little kids. Kids would cry or fuss but Jeff never let it bother him. He was patient, gentle, and kind.”
When Ball wasn’t trimming hair for profit, he donated his skills to help give free cuts to those in need.
“Jeff helped out a lot of elderly customers and worked around people’s finances,” said Bonnie Macias, a good friend of Ball’s and mother to his long-term roommate, Paul Rice. “He also worked with some back-to-school programs to style kids’ hair and gave haircuts to the inmates out of Sutter and Colusa County jails. Just a really nice guy all around.”
For those who wish to honor Ball’s legacy, a celebration of life service will be held today at 2 p.m. at the Moose Lodge in Yuba City. Sean Ball has also established a GoFundMe page to help cover ongoing funeral and estate expenses. This page can be accessed at gofundme.com/f/funeral-and-expensive-jeff-ball.