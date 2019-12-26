Family and friends of Elias Garibay have been raising funds to help cover some of the costs of his recovery after he was shot in the head at a local restaurant on Nov. 8.
The incident occurred on Percy Avenue in Yuba City. Garibay was inside when a woman reportedly entered the restaurant carrying an infant attempting to flee her abuser. After Garibay intervened, the suspect, Victor Esquivel, 35, allegedly shot Garibay in the head before fleeing the area. Garibay was airlifted to the UC Davis Medical Center where he has undergone multiple surgeries and continues to receive treatment.
Esquivel was arrested the next day in Southern California and later extradited back to the area where he was charged in Sutter County for attempted murder and inflicting corporal injury.
Martha Garibay, a relative of Elias, started a GoFundMe account this week and wrote that Elias Garibay underwent another surgery on Dec. 20 and that he continues to show his strength and unwillingness to give up.
“Unfortunately, his medical bills have been mounting now that it’s been six weeks and counting,” Martha Garibay said in the GoFundMe post. “His insurance isn’t going to be able to cover everything, including physical therapy, which will be needed very soon.”
One fundraising effort started shortly after the incident has already generated more than $11,000 in donations to help cover medical expenses and other unexpected costs for the family. Family members also put on a tamale fundraiser. The most recent GoFundMe effort has a goal of $15,000 to help cover the increasing medical costs.
“You guys, the Yuba-Sutter community, have shown us more love and support than we can ever imagine but we still need your help as this is going to be a long journey for Elias to recover,” she said in the post. “Any size donation is welcomed and appreciated. We thank you guys once again and ask to continue praying for Elias.”
To donate to the fundraising campaign, visit https://bit.ly/2QfaThK.
Esquivel pleaded not guilty to his charges during an arraignment on Dec. 2. He remains at the Sutter County Jail with bail set at just over $2 million. He’s scheduled to appear for his next hearing at the Sutter County Superior Courthouse on Jan. 8 at 1:30 p.m.