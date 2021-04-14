To celebrate the month of the young child, the Colusa County Office of Education - Children’s Services will host a free drive-up family fair event on Saturday.
“The drive through is a way to stay safe during the pandemic but still do something for the families in the community,” said Kayla Kennedy, family fair organizer and local childcare coordinator for the Colusa County Office of Education.
According to Kennedy, the family fair – which has been held for more than 20 years in Colusa County – has been switched to a drive-thru format to accommodate current COVID-19 guidelines and because of this change, it will be less interactive than previous installments.
Kennedy said attendees will drive through the event and collect materials and information from the 28 participating vendors while remaining in their vehicles.
Organizers are hoping to have anywhere between 100 and 400 children attend, according to Kennedy.
“This is the first year this event has ever taken place in this kind of format and I am hoping for a good turnout,” said Kennedy.
The family fair will happen rain or shine on Saturday in the parking lot at the Colusa County Fairgrounds – 1303 Tenth Street, Colusa – from 10 a.m. until noon.
For more information, call Kennedy at 458-0350 extension 10306 or email kkennedy@ccoe.net.