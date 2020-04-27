Beverly Larsen’s face lit up with joy as she wiped tears from her eyes she was seeing her family for the first time in about six weeks.
Larsen was one of about 60 residents at The Fountains, a Yuba City skilled nursing facility, who were treated to a vehicle parade of family and friends on Sunday.
“It was wonderful to see them today but it’s been hard not seeing them,” Larsen, 82, said. “My grandson just had his first child and I want to see her and hold her.”
Care home residents around the world, who are at increased risk of contracting COVID-19, have been on lockdown for more than a month to help minimize their exposure to the virus. The Fountains has been closed to non-essential visitors since March 13.
“I’m glad the staff came up with this and it’s very emotional,” said Devinder Pannu, director of nursing. “We want to keep the psychological and social connections strong with our residents while still keeping them safe.”
There were two waves of vehicle parades, one at 10 a.m. and one at 2 p.m., where about 30 residents each time lined the sidewalks of the facility as a steady stream of cars, many decorated with colorfully designed signs, made their way along the circular entrance to the facility stopping to connect with family.
“We miss her a lot and she really wants some homemade cookies,” said Phyllis Burgen. “She’s the crazy one in our family and we call her motorcycle mama.”
Burgen and her husband, Tom drove past Bonnie Newsom, 73, in their colorfully decorated SUV as they all vigorously waved and smiled at each other exchanging a few thoughtful words.
“It’s great to see them and it really hurts when you can’t but it’s the way it has to be until to COVID-19 clears up,” Newsom said. “The Fountains has done a great job in keeping us happy and busy. We go outside all the time, play games and the RNAs (registered nursing assistants) are working with me doing physical activity 2-3 times per week.”
There are more than 100 residents and about 200 staff members at the facility where nursing home administrator Ryan Dickerson came up with the idea after he saw other homes staging similar parades.
“My administrator had been sent a video from Facebook, he in turn shared with us and I ran with it with a lot of help from my co-workers,” said Tamara Vargas, with The Fountains. “It was another way for our residents to connect in some small way to their families and we knew we could make it happen for them. Our residents miss their families and this, we knew, would do wonders for their psycho-social needs.”