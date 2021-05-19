It’s been a while since the Yuba-Sutter Fairgrounds has been bustling with community members looking to get out of the house for some fun-filled entertainment, considering the pandemic forced the cancellation of most events throughout 2020.
That will change this weekend as the Yuba-Sutter Fair Heritage Foundation is planning a Family Fun Day at the fairgrounds on Saturday that will include live music, food, drinks, more than 30 vendors, kids games and a cornhole tournament.
“It’s going to be a fun event,” said Johanna Lassaga, president of the Yuba-Sutter Fair Heritage Foundation. “It’s going to be outside where the beer gardens are and the food court is normally for the fair. Everything will be spread out due to COVID, and there will be activities for the whole family.”
This weekend’s event will be the first large event put on by the foundation, which is a newly-formed nonprofit that serves as the fundraising arm for the Yuba-Sutter Fair. Funds raised from this weekend’s event will help the foundation in putting on this year’s Jr. Livestock Auction and help with facility improvements around the fairgrounds, Lassaga said.
The foundation will have a booth set up to encourage new membership, and will be holding a quilt raffle, along with a beer trailer and other offerings to help raise funds.
“We wanted to put this event on to let our community know that the fairgrounds are open again and to encourage groups to start holding events here again,” she said. “Let’s rent these buildings out and raise some funds to help keep up our facilities.”
Saturday’s free event will run from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Those interested in participating in the cornhole tournament – either the advanced bracket or amateur bracket – can sign up on the day of the event. Lassaga said Saturday’s event will have entertainment for the whole family to enjoy, including the classic rock band Four Barrel.
Lassaga thanked the seven-member board and former 4-H and FFA students who helped to organize this weekend’s event. She encouraged Yuba-Sutter residents to get out and enjoy their Saturday along with other members of the community.
“I was born and raised here and I’ve seen how our community has drifted apart. I believe these types of events bring people together, and in these times if we can pull together and make a more tight-knit community, it’s a win-win for all of us,” Lassaga said.
The Yuba-Sutter Fairgrounds is located at 442 Franklin Ave., Yuba City.