The Yuba-Sutter Fairgrounds was bustling once again on Saturday for the kickoff of Family Fun Day, which served as the reopening of the fairgrounds for the first time in over a year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Fairgrounds Chief Executive Officer Dave Dillabo was on hand alongside members of the Yuba-Sutter Fair Heritage Foundation and Yuba River Endowment to watch first-hand a rebranding of a local staple in the community.
Dillabo said the fairgrounds was hurt drastically after not being able to host events for over a year. Once given the greenlight to reopen, Dillabo said it was crucial to do it right and safely as a way to bring the fairgrounds back to life.
The heritage foundation and endowment both serve as fundraising arms to the fairgrounds and the reopening of next month’s Yuba-Sutter Fair June 24-27.
In addition to Saturday’s event proceeds, the heritage foundation received a $2,500 check from the endowment that will go toward helping host events this summer at the fairgrounds.
“The fairgrounds needs it, our community needs it,” Dillabo said.
Johanna Lassaga, president of the heritage foundation, went on to say that without certain partnerships life would be a lot different.
“Without Dave and the help of the endowment we wouldn’t be here today,” Lassaga said.
Lassaga said Saturday’s Family Fun Day was extremely successful.
“If (today) is any indication of how our summer is going to go, it’s going to be good,” Lassaga said.
Some of the main attractions included a doubles corn hole tournament, which will continue at the fair, as well as face painting, numerous food and entertainment vendors.
Local businesses even had a venue to sell their merchandise again.
“Everyone has been impacted by COVID. We have been limited for the last year and a half,” Dillabo said. “Working with the heritage (foundation), our first event kicks off the event business.”
People from all over came out on Saturday to witness the rebranding of the fairgrounds.
Lou Goings, originally from Kentucky, moved to Oroville three years ago to be closer to family. On Saturday she and her boyfriend Shasta Frost traveled south to watch the spectacle.
“It’s cool with nice people and a friendly (environment),” Goings said.
While she loves it in California, she understands life -- and people -- are different since the pandemic.
She said isolation, while necessary a year ago, can severely impact many people. She is hoping for more successful reopenings to bring people together.
As a volunteer board member for the NorCal Services for deaf and hard of hearing, Goings is a proponent for those with a life-alternating disability.
She wants to bring others, who are hearing impaired, together once a month to socialize.
They’re also looking for board members as they currently have two vacancies in Sacramento.
Charlene Dekruse of Marysville welcomed her family from out of town at the fairgrounds Saturday.
She said while standing in line at the face painting booth that the day was a solid turnout.
However, both she and her daughter, Michelle Lumpkin of Sacramento are in agreement that they want to see more variety for the kids to participate in at future events.
Lumpkin said a bounce house, dunk tank and pony riding are events that draw a number of local and out of town children to the fairgrounds.
For more information and to buy tickets for the Yuba-Sutter Fair visit https://ysfair.com.