The Adventist Health Physicians Network announced recently that a new Family Health Center will open in Yuba City starting on Feb. 9.
Adventist Health/Rideout said four medical offices were moving into the center to give patients access to multiple services. The center is located at 900 Tharp Rd. in Yuba City.
The center has 45 exam rooms and offers complete primary care for pediatrics, family medicine, adult medicine and women’s health. The clinic also will offer laboratory services for on-site testing, the healthcare provider said.
“We are excited about the opening of this new clinic in Yuba City,” said Chris Champlin, president of Adventist Health/Rideout, in a statement. “The clinic combines family medicine with medical subspecialties allowing residents to receive healthcare when and where they want it – close to home.”
A phased approach will be used for the Family Health Center opening. Family medicine will begin accepting patients on Feb. 9, pediatrics and adult medicine on Feb. 16 and women’s health on Feb. 23.
Those who need a new or follow-up appointment may call 530-844-5655 after the date the relevant practice is opened.