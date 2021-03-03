Two Olivehurst men pleaded no contest to charges for possession of obscene matter involving a person under 18 years of age.
Robert Mulholland, 67, pleaded no contest to possession or control of child pornography on Wednesday. His grandson Joshua Mulholland, 18, pleaded no contest to advertising obscene matter depicting a minor.
The younger Mulholland was also originally charged with possession or control of child pornography and distributing obscene matter showing sexual conduct by a minor.
The Yuba County Sheriff’s Office, along with officers from the High Tech Crime Task Force out of Sacramento, served a search warrant at a home in the 5600 block of Arboga Road on Feb. 18. Several electronic devices were seized during the search. The investigation began in early February following a tip from an agency in New Hampshire.
Both men are scheduled to be sentenced on March 29 at 9 a.m. in Yuba County Superior Court. They remain in Yuba County Jail on $20,000 bail.