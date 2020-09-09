The family of a Linda teen charged with the first degree murder of an Olivehurst man has hired a private attorney, according to Yuba County Deputy District Attorney Mechele Cook.
The 16-year-old male, whose name has not been released, appeared in court Wednesday for a hearing. Cook said the family hired J.E. Martin and the hearing was continued to Sept. 21 at 9 a.m. At that hearing discussion will take place about setting a transfer hearing that would move the case from juvenile court to criminal court.
On Aug. 31, Lonnie Long Jr., 57, went outside his residence in the 5500 block of South Gledhill Avenue, Olivehurst, to intervene in a fight amongst a group of teenagers. Long was allegedly shot by one of the teenagers. The 16-year-old defendant was arrested the next day.
As of late Wednesday, the juvenile remained in custody.