FamilyActionFile.jpg

The Williams Family Action Center is moving to a new location on July 1.

 Appeal-Democrat file

The Williams Family Action Center, one of two First 5 Colusa resource centers, will move to a new location on July 1 in order to accommodate incoming educational programs.

Currently held at Williams Elementary School in Williams, the Family Action Center connects families to a number of resources and classes to promote the betterment of young children in the community.

