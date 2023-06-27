The Williams Family Action Center, one of two First 5 Colusa resource centers, will move to a new location on July 1 in order to accommodate incoming educational programs.
Currently held at Williams Elementary School in Williams, the Family Action Center connects families to a number of resources and classes to promote the betterment of young children in the community.
After collaborating with the Williams Unified School District in 2022, First 5 Colusa Coordinator Betty Hudson said that district officials anticipated a need for more space as transitional kindergarten and after-school programs become available.
“That time has come,” Hudson said in an email. “We have enjoyed and appreciate being housed on site at Williams Elementary.”
The Family Action Center will be relocated to 499 Marguerite St., Room E1, in the Colusa County Office of Education’s Education Village.
Hudson said that the Family Action Center will remain open through Thursday and close for a car seat safety class on Friday. The center will remain closed through July 16 and reopen on July 17. Once reopened, the center’s hours will return to 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday, Hudson said.
According to its website, the Family Action Center will also change its phone number as of Friday. Its current number is 530-473-4311 and will change to 530-473-0212 by July 3.