After nearly 30 years of service, Cindy Chandler, executive director of Family SOUP, has announced her plans to retire.
As a 1992 founding member of the non-profit organization, the Sutter County Parent Network, Chandler worked to expand the Parent Network and Family SOUP's reach in Yuba, Sutter and Colusa counties, serving children with disabilities from birth to 22 years of age.
According to a news release issued by Family SOUP, Chandler’s involvement with the organization started with her own experience as a parent of a toddler with no language, a limited diet and a sensory disorder.
“Fear was my driving force and finding a supportive team of parents and professionals was a lifeline and a game changer,” said Chandler. “I wanted that formula for all parents with concerns about their child’s development.”
The Family Soup organization assists families with navigating the complex system of services and resource referrals in addition to providing emotional support, parenting classes and activities designed to serve the entire family.
“We are about families of children with special needs and collaborating with our partners to best serve these families,” said Chandler.
Chandler said because she has seen services and opportunities for children with disabilities grow over the years, she sees a future with increased inclusion of individuals with different abilities in the community including increased employment and independent living opportunities.
Family Soup President Kimberly Butchers said Chandler leaves big shoes to fill. Chandler said she is confident that the staff will find the right person to lead the organization.