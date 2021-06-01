Family SOUP is in need of a part-time Punjabi speaking parent navigator for its Mind the Gap program.
The Mind the Gap program helps families whose children just received a diagnosis of autism or other developmental disability better understand the diagnosis, how to access services, and how to handle challenges like talking to their family about their child’s disability, dealing with insurance, advocating for services and so on. Parent navigators provide assistance to families through the program.
Parent navigators will complete some online modules to learn about the intervention program, and then will have four training sessions to practice using the materials and the program. Training will include detailed information about Mind the Gap and practicing how to do the intervention with families. The individual(s) selected for the part-time position will receive an hourly rate of $18.
For more information about the position and its qualifications, visit https://bit.ly/3fHbLtg.
The closing date for the position is June 18. In order to apply, send a resume and three letters of recommendation via email to Adrienne Maloney at adrienne@familysoup.org.
The social services organization (www.familysoup.org) serves Sutter, Yuba, and Colusa counties through programs and services focused on empowering families of children with special needs through support and education.