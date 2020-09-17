Family SOUP, a local nonprofit organization dedicated to supporting the families of children with disabilities, has a new executive director – Adrienne Maloney.
Maloney takes the reigns after former director Cindy Chandler announced her plans to retire in July after nearly 30 years.
“Chandler has greatly contributed to the success and growth of Family SOUP over the years as her own experience as a special needs mom drove her to make a difference for children with special needs,” it was stated in a release issued by the organization. “Chandler has gone the extra mile to navigate special education policies that not only protect, but that also strengthen the development of children with disabilities.”
According to the release, Maloney, who has a young son who is on the autism spectrum, is known in the community for her volunteer work as the managing founder of the annual Yuba-Sutter Walk-N-Roll.
“Having been through the experience myself, I have seen first-hand the importance of having community resources and support as we navigated the complex systems and challenges that go along with being a special needs parent,” said Maloney. “I want every child to reach their maximum potential and I am passionate about the importance of early intervention. I never want any family to feel like they are alone in their child’s special needs journey.”
The Family SOUP organization assists families with navigating the complex system of services and resource referrals in addition to providing emotional support, parenting classes and activities designed to serve entire families living in Yuba, Sutter and Colusa counties.
“Family SOUP is a place where families can turn for empowerment, resources, education, parent-to-parent support, and a plethora of programs designed for special needs children and their families,” according to the release.