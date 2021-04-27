The annual Bistro Around the Buttes event will return this year and will see participants cruise around the world’s smallest mountain range while indulging their taste buds with local offerings, all from the comfort of their own vehicle.
The event is put on by Family SOUP and raises funds to support the organization’s mission of helping families with children with special needs throughout Yuba, Sutter and Colusa counties. Due to COVID-19, participants will be asked to remain in their vehicles for the duration of the ride. Participants will be provided with a beverage, a charcuterie box and slice of cheesecake with a blackberry sauce that they can enjoy from their vehicle.
A drawing will also feature a grand prize gift basket valued at $500 and a first and second prize. Participants will have the option to pre-purchase bottled wine from local wineries as well.
The event is planned for May 8 between 5-8 p.m. Those interested in attending are asked to RSVP by May 3 at tinyurl.com/bistro2021. Reservations cost $50 per person. For more information, call 751-1925.
Family SOUP was founded in 1992 and its mission is to empower parents with information, workshops on developmental topics, and emotional support to ensure that children with disabilities are included as valued members of the community. The special needs guidance Family SOUP provides to parents with concerns about their child’s development helps ensure that their son or daughter receives needed services at the earliest point possible at no cost and without eligibility requirements. Some of the activities the organization sponsors include therapeutic programs, support groups, play groups/family activities, and educational workshops and trainings.