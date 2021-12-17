As the wind and rain walloped the Yuba-Sutter area last Monday night, Neva Pope and her three young daughters were packing their belongings into a U-Haul not knowing where they were going to spend the night.
“Since the eviction in 2017, although I paid it off within less than a year and even though I have proof that I paid the eviction off, nobody will rent me, like it automatically disqualifies me,” said Pope.
Pope, a single mother of three, has had a hard time finding affordable housing in the area since 2017. In May of 2017, Pope went through a divorce which put her through a financial strain and was evicted along with her daughters due to the fact that she was unable to pay rent. During that time, Pope worked as a caregiver with In-Home Supportive Services.
After being evicted, Pope rented a house from a friend of hers for two years. In 2019, the friend had plans to sell the house and Pope had to try to find another place to live. For a month, Pope and her daughters moved in with a friend from church. After a month of searching, Pope was able to find a place to rent in Yuba City from a local family. Pope has lived in the Yuba City family home for about a year, but is now in a situation where she will have to look for housing to live in again. During this time, Pope was attending Sutter County One Stop to become a phlebotomist.
“I’m struggling financially, even though I have a good job, like I’m one single parent,” said Pope. “Half the stuff, I can’t qualify for unless I’m on welfare, which is ridiculous to me. So in order to get help, you have to be on welfare and not be working. Why can’t there be something for us people that are caught in the middle?”
Pope, now a full-time phlebotomist at Adventist Health/Rideout in Marysville and a part-time caregiver with In-Home Supportive Services, was living at a hotel with her daughters, aged 8, 11 and 13, from Monday to Thursday. On Thursday, the family checked out of the hotel due to the expensive cost.
Pope’s salary is estimated at around $1,600 to $2,000 every two weeks. Pope works seven days a week picking up graveyard shifts at the hospital from 8 p.m. to 6:30 a.m. When Pope gets out of work she takes her daughters to school and then comes back to sleep for a few hours before working with clients as a caregiver for In-Home Supportive Services.
Pope attributes being at-risk of homelessness not because she doesn’t have income but due to the fact that there is no affordable housing. She said no one is willing to rent to her due to her past eviction and credit score. Pope reached out to organizations, like the Regional Housing Authority, in search of an affordable place to live but was told waiting lists were full.
According to Gustavo Becerra, executive director at Regional Housing Authority, the waitlists are bursting at the seams in Sutter, Yuba, Colusa and Nevada counties. Becerra said approximately 40-50 units per year on average have unit turnover in the Yuba-Sutter area. Becerra also said some waitlists are closed and some are open. Waitlists are closed to any applicants when the wait time is estimated to take longer than two years. Those on waitlists may wait up to one or two years to get through the top of the list.
“Bottom line, there’s not enough housing and it’s very dire,” said Becerra. “It’s very difficult to keep up with the rising costs of rent and with minimum affordable housing available and low wages, it’s a perfect storm at the moment.”
According to Becerra, all properties owned by Regional Housing Authority require background and credit checks. If the applicant has an eviction related to non-payment rent, the applicant’s case is checked and can be taken into consideration, but if the eviction case goes beyond a non-payment rent like property destruction, the case may be dismissed. All applicants are looked upon case by case.
“It’s something I work with and face every day, and our community needs to be made more aware of it,” said Rick Millhollin, executive director and service center manager at Hands of Hope. “There are those that are trying their hardest and haven’t gotten to the homeless point and they’ve been out there for a while. They just happen to have one instance in their life that causes them to become homeless, and they’re being penalized because they’ve been doing the right thing the whole time. They’re making a decent amount of money. They’re taking care of their family. They had a home. But now you’re telling them because they make too much, now they have to go all the way back to square one, quit their jobs to be able to be assisted with all this other aid that’s out there. I really think there needs to be an in-between. Like I said earlier, you got somebody who’s making the money, they can pay the rent, they just need assistance getting back into housing.”
Millhollin said there are about 3,400 people who have requested some type of assistance with Hands of Hope this year, a social services organization in Yuba City. According to Hands of Hope, there were 287 children and 1,003 adults who were homeless throughout 2021. Out of those 1,003 adults, 27 were on retired income.
“If you look at social security alone, we’re seeing a lot of individuals coming in, especially seniors, who, for whatever reason, their rates got jacked up,” said Millhollin. “They’re living on a fixed income, and now they can’t afford to stay there or it’s a married couple on social security, one of the spouses passes away and now they’re stuck with one level of income. The list of reasons that could cause this homelessness goes on and on and on. At the end of the day, we need housing and affordable housing in place to pick up the slack in our area.”
According to Millhollin, currently, through the 2021 property guidelines, which is 125% of the property level, families of four have to make less than $33,000 a year, which is $2,700 a month to qualify for certain financial assistance. A single person would have to make less than $16,100 a year to qualify for assistance. Unfortunately, due to Pope’s salary, which is above the threshold, she may not qualify for assistance.
“I learned at a very young age to stay strong,” said Pope. “There are moments that are very hard for me and I struggle with depression at times, but I let myself feel those feelings. Then I tell myself, tomorrow is going to be better, and I go to sleep and tomorrow is usually better because I make it better.”
Pope and her family are back at the Yuba City family home that she rented for a year but is now living with the family inside the home, since the family had to move back into the house. This situation is extremely hard for Pope especially because some of her daughters require more attention due to their special needs. One of her daughters is severely deaf and loud.
However, Pope, raised in a foster home in Idaho, learned to be strong during difficult times and also has people around her like church members who have stepped up and helped her. Some of the church members help her pick up her daughters from school, bring her food or do small favors to lessen her stress. As Pope remains so busy trying to find an affordable place for her and her daughters to live, she did not notice that Christmas was around the corner.
“My kid was really sad because she’s, like, mom, when are we going to put up the Christmas tree and put the candy canes on it, and I didn’t know how to tell her that we’re not having one this year,” said Pope.