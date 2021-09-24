Yuba-Sutter third and fourth graders excitedly rushed from booth to booth on Friday to pet farm animals and learn about agriculture through different exhibits displayed on Farm Day at the Yuba-Sutter Fairgrounds in Yuba City, an event hosted by the Yuba-Sutter Farm Bureau.
“Our community is so rich in agriculture that we need to inform our students that their milk doesn’t just come from the store,” said Justine Dutra, executive director of the Yuba-Sutter Farm Bureau. “All these products come from people working behind the scenes doing all this work in the agricultural community. My favorite part is when the kids are teaching the kids, for example she is probably close to their age and is teaching them about the chickens she raises.”
Diana Crisp, 12, was presenting her display about chickens to other younger kids. As she talked about the different types of chickens with her brother Talon Garrick, her mother explained that her daughter is a member of the Yuba-Sutter 4-H club and as part of her community outreach she presents on Farm Day every year.
This year marked Crisp’s sixth year of teaching other kids about chickens on Farm Day. Other local farmers, ranchers and agencies displayed educational booths for the students as well.
The event, which was postponed last year due to COVID-19, returned this year with approximately 800 students from different school districts.
Some of the main exhibits students encountered were on embryology, the development of a chick in the egg, hosted by the Sutter-Yuba 4-H. Students also learned about the adaptations of wild birds by Gray Lodge Wildlife.
Exhibits about nutrition, gardening and exercise were held by CalFresh. The Future Farmers of America Chapter participated by giving an introduction to a dairy calf and teaching students how to make ice cream and butter.
The wool spinning demonstration was provided by Jill Franks and a stock dog demonstration was hosted by Tom Duffy. Other exhibitions by the Sutter Future Farmers of America taught students facts about beef cattle. Another 30 exhibitions were presented to students on Farm Day.
Gracie Holt, a volunteer with the Yuba City FFA, was showing students how to obtain wool from a sheep while teaching about agricultural commodities.
“So specifically, at this booth, we’re teaching about the market and wool production of lambs,” said Holt. “We’re showing lambs, because a lot of people don’t really know that much about showing sheep in the process of showing large animal livestock. So that’s what we’re doing here today.”
A total of $9,000 helped fund the event through different sponsors such as Yuba Water Agency, Farm Credit West, Butte Basin Management Co., River Valley Community Bank, Sutter Land Management, Bear River Supply Inc., and surrounding community colleges through their Doing What Matters program.
The Yuba-Sutter Farm Bureau also used its funds for agricultural education.
“Oh, my goodness, they are so excited,” said Pam Belza, a third-grade teacher at Faith Christian Elementary School. “I know there’s not as many kids here today, but they are just having a wonderful time. They love all the animals, being outside with no mask and just being with their friends and even seeing kids from other schools.”
The event, normally held just for third graders, also included fourth-grade students that could not attend last year. Unfortunately, some school districts like Marysville Joint Unified School District and Yuba City Unified School District did not attend because of difficulties with bus shortages, said Dutra.
“YCUSD has not fully reinstated all of our pre-COVID activities such as field trips but are continuing to re-evaluate the situation,” said Doreen Osumi, superintendent of Yuba City Unified School District.
Last year, the Yuba-Sutter Farm Bureau scanned educational hard copy resources and placed them on a thumb drive for teachers, said Laurie Johnson, program coordinator for Yuba-Sutter Farm Bureau. This year not only did students attend Farm Day in-person but were also given resource bags along with teachers receiving educational resources.
“We’re getting kids around agriculture because they are the future,” said Frank Machado, officer in the East Nicolaus FFA Chapter. “Like FFA stands for the Future Farmers of America, because everybody that comes here today is the future and so we want to give them an educational experience and get them ready for what their future holds.”