The second annual Farm Made Fair is scheduled to be held Oct. 7 in Colusa County and will benefit the Friends of Colusa County Animal Shelter.

According to organizers, the fair, which will take place from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Oct. 7, is a “different kind of craft fair.” It will feature a “vintage barn” filled with handmade goods in curated displays.

