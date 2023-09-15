The second annual Farm Made Fair is scheduled to be held Oct. 7 in Colusa County and will benefit the Friends of Colusa County Animal Shelter.
According to organizers, the fair, which will take place from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Oct. 7, is a “different kind of craft fair.” It will feature a “vintage barn” filled with handmade goods in curated displays.
“Our team of talented local makers is going to fill the barn,” organizers said. “Farmhouse, Garden, Patriotic, Seaside, Flower Market, Harvest, All Hallow's Eve, Holly Jolly Christmas and more divisions will be found at Farm Made Fair.”
Farm-grown pumpkins from “The Patch” also will be available for purchase. Organizers said admissions collected at the door will be donated to Friends of Colusa County Animal Shelter. “Please bring a cash donation of your choice,” organizers said. “Baked goods and a chicken salad croissant lunch will be served at Farm Made Fair's Blue Ribbon Cafe.”
The fair will be located just outside of Colusa, heading toward Grimes, off of Sycamore Slough Road, organizers said. There will be signs posted along the roads the day of the event.
“Please bring cash for entry and the cafe,” organizers said. “Parking is free, follow the guidance of parking attendants. Limited parking for those with mobility impairments is provided near the barn.”