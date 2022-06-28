Several people braved the heat and headed out to Veteran’s Memorial Park in Colusa on Thursday evening for the sixth annual Colusa County Farm to Fork dinner.
The dinner offered a locally sourced feast as well as drinks, Gerry V. DJ Flatz playing music, a door prize donated by Family Water Alliance, raffle items and a few keepsakes for the approximately 200 local residents in attendance.
Attendees of the event were greeted with offerings of wine provided by Arbuckle’s Grindstone Winery, beer served by the new Colusa bar Jameson’s on 5th and The Tap Room as well as water provided by Changes Salon and Fastenal.
A variety of appetizers was also served by members of the Colusa Ducks Shooting Team. John Vafis also prepared bread with Organic Roots Olive Oil for dipping.
After a social hour, the VFW Color Guard began the meal with a flag salute and pledge of allegiance before Ed Hulbert, CEO of Colusa Industrial Properties, gave the blessing.
Dinner included Tuscan chicken and New York steaks prepared by Rocco’s Bar and Grill, fruit salad, veggie lasagna, vegetables, rice and a salad prepared by Pat Myers to complete the entree.
“Providing the tasty products for this meal – J. Heier Farms, Sierra Nevada Cheese Company,
Bremner Farms, Premier Mushrooms, Knaughty Farms, and your local producers at the Farmers Market,” said event coordinator Jennifer Diaz.
Daily Habit provided a variety of desserts as well, including an assortment of cookies and Rice Krispy treats.
“We created this event to raise awareness for the Colusa Certified Farmers Market and to raise funds for county-wide nonprofit and service organizations through the Premier Mushroom Grant Program,” said Diaz on Thursday. “Now, we have so many people who support and contribute to this event to recognize and appreciate here tonight.”
Since the inception of the Farm to Fork dinner, Diaz said proceeds from the event, as well as sales of Premier Mushrooms at the Colusa Certified Farmers Market and the Arbuckle Farmers Market, have benefited more than a dozen local nonprofit organizations.
“Half of the proceeds will help the vendors at the farmers with their stall fees and adding an additional incentive for using the EBT card,” said Diaz. “The other half will continue to support the Premier Mushroom Grant Program which in turn will go out to non-profit and service organizations.”