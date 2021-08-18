A 24-year-old Yuba City man was struck and killed on Wednesday by a truck on Carlson Road, north of O’Banion Road, while working on a farm, according to California Highway Patrol.
At around 7:45 a.m. Sergio Garcia Ochoa, 35, of Gridley, was working on a peach tree shaker while a worker was standing between the work truck and trailer talking to another worker. Garcia Ochoa finished working on the equipment and got into his 2009 Ford F550 and began to drive away. Another worker told him to stop driving and when he got out of his truck Garcia Ochoa saw that he had hit one of the workers that had been standing between his truck and trailer, according to CHP.
The Yuba City man was killed in the collision due to blunt force trauma. The cause of the collision remains under investigation. The identity of the deceased was not available as of late Wednesday and no arrests were made on Wednesday.