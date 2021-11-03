The Sutter County Resource Conservation District will be hosting a demonstration workshop next week as part of its “farmer-to-farmer” series. The district has hosted two demonstrations in the last two months at local farms, according to technical assistance provider Simar Bains.
The Sutter County Resource Conservation District is a special district formed under Division 9 of the California Public Resources Code. It works with farmers, ranchers, partners and the community on conservation. The district is governed by a five-member board of local landowners who are knowledgeable about the agricultural and environmental concerns facing Yuba-Sutter, Bains said.
“Our staff is all involved in the agricultural world and cares deeply for the community they live and work in,” Bains said in an email. “The work we do is important. We do on the ground projects, educational programs, provide technical workshops, coordinate workgroups, and much more.”
Farmer-to-farmer events are funded through a grant from the California Association of Resource Conservation Districts, who received a grant from the California Department of Food and Agriculture. On Sept. 22, Jovan Farms hosted an event about compost application in an orchard setting. The grower demonstrated how to calibrate a compost applicator, according to a district release.
On Oct. 6, Tudor Trees hosted a demonstration workshop focused on hedgerows in orchard systems. A hedgerow is a border surrounding properties that consists of shrubs, trees, bushes, flowers and other plants. According to the release, few growers are interested in hedgerows on their farms due to costs, maintenance, and fewer proven tangible benefits. The district is trying to change that perception.
“The benefits to a hedgerow include soil erosion prevention, waterway leaching prevention, privacy barrier, habitat for native bees and other pollinators to forage in,” Bains said. “A hedgerow can consist of native plants which invite native bees, butterflies, lady bugs and more. The hedgerow may also create a spray safe barrier around agriculture properties that may be close to homes or schools, providing a thick barrier which keeps in or reduces drifting from herbicides or pesticides creating a potentially safer environment for both the farmer and surrounding neighbors.”
Bains said one of the district’s goals is reaching historically underserved farmers like Punjabi and Hispanic farmers.
“The farmer-to-farmer events allow growers who are actively participating in certain conservation practices to connect with growers who are unfamiliar with or interested in those practices,” Bains said. “Outreach for these practices and the funding programs associated with them are historically marketed heavily to English speaking growers.”
He said the biggest threats to local farming from climate change include a lack of surface and ground water and a lower number of chilling hours or chilling units needed for fruit and nut trees to stay dormant.
“The water crisis heavily impacts growers throughout California,” Bains said. “As the climate is changing, we see warmer and dryer years which result in depleted groundwater aquifers and low reservoir levels. In the past year, farmers in the Yuba-Sutter area have experienced their wells starting to run dry or pull up sand.”
With a lower number of chilling hours, farmers are likely to see fewer buds forming on their fruit and nut trees which will result in lower crop yields.
“We see fewer chilling hours in southern and central California which have resulted in back-to-back years of low crop yields in some areas,” Bains said. “As the years go on, we have seen a drop in the number of chilling hours needed up here in Northern California.”
Bains said adopting conservation practices which use less fossil fuels and promote reusable/recycled products or renewable energy to power farming operations has the potential to slow down the rate of which the climate is changing.
The next farmer-to-farmer event is on Nov. 10 from 10 a.m. to noon at JS Johal & Sons located at 5020 Garden Highway, Yuba City. The focus of the workshop will be the State Water Efficiency and Enhancement Program. Another event will be held on Dec. 14 about mulching and orchard sanitization. The location of the Dec. 14 event has not been finalized.