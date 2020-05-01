While the agricultural industry is essential, it isn’t immune to impacts caused by the ongoing COVID-19 situation.
Local growers say they’ve been able to adapt with the evolving situation to continue operations despite the indirect impacts of the virus.
“As you can guess, everything is taking a back seat to COVID-19,” said Yuba County Agricultural Commissioner Stephen Scheer. “On the positive side, there doesn’t seem to be any new regulatory developments lately. There are ongoing issues with (Personal Protective Equipment) availability for farmers and the availability of farm laborers may be a bigger issue this year with COVID-19 concerns.”
Randeep Takhar, regional manager of Takhar Farms in Sutter County, said his operation has faced challenges in finding and keeping employees during the ongoing pandemic. One of the issues has been misinformation, he said, with workers thinking it would be against the law to go to work. Others have concerns over their health.
The shortage has caused Takhar Farms, which grows peaches, prunes and walnuts, to be a bit behind in their typical schedule.
“Right now, we are starting to thin our peaches,” Takhar said. “It’s starting to get better. I think it’s because there is some talk about reopening things up, so people aren’t as scared. Right now we have a good crew of about eight people, but we would usually have up to 15 people helping us with thinning.”
The only other concern of his moving forward is what the market will do later this year considering everything that has been going on, though Takhar remains optimistic.
Michael Bosworth, a rice farmer with Rue and Forsman Ranch in Yuba County, said there haven’t been too many interruptions to normal operations for his commodity. He’s about 10 days ahead of where he was this time last year, he said, though the biggest issue has been acquiring the needed fertilizer.
For rice farmers, there has been a shortage of the needed ingredients to make aqua ammonia fertilizer, which has caused many to turn to alternatives like dry granular fertilizer instead, according to the Yuba-Sutter Farm Bureau.
“There has been a little hiccup with fertilizer, which is creating a bit of an issue. It’s not a great thing, but I don’t see it having a huge impact,” Bosworth said. “It will push harvest back a bit, which creates some risk due to rain and things like that, but everyone is doing the best they can to resolve the situation or by turning to alternative fertilizer products.”
Overall, Bosworth is expecting it to be an average year for rice, possibly even a bit above average from a pricing standpoint.
Chris Silva, president of California Valley Nut Company, said the main issue his operation has faced is with orders being cancelled and loads meant for export being stuck in ports as other countries have gone into lockdown. If reserves continue to pile up, it could have an impact on prices for this year’s crop.
“I’m sure there will be trickle down effects due to COVID-19, particularly with our rates and prices,” Silva said. “I think the tip of the iceberg is showing right now, and we don’t know how much this will really affect us until later. I’m trying to stay optimistic about it all.”
Brian Dunning, president and CEO of ShoEi Foods USA in Yuba County, said there have been some disruptions and interruptions to the export market, particularly with products associated with tourism and food service, but nothing major yet in terms of impacts to their operations.
“For the most part, at ShoEi Foods, we’ve been fortunate to only experience minimal impacts in our walnut processing operations as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic,” Dunning said. “From an employee standpoint, we’ve been fortunate with the timing of it all because it occurred during our slower part of the year when we have about a third less than what we would normally have during our peak time.”
Dunning, like the others, has incorporated a number of precautions into his business’ operations to ensure workers remain safe during the pandemic, from enforcing social distancing and requiring facial coverings to implementing a “no visitor” policy for the time being. Some employees are working remotely as well.
“We do what everyone does in the ag industry, you bear down through the difficult times and always look to the year ahead,” he said. “I’d say we all understand at this point that this isn’t going to be a quick, flip-of-the-switch and it’s over type of thing. This is going to be with us for a while, and we are doing our best to prepare for that.”