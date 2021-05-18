Thirteen vendors selling everything from fresh produce and flowers to handmade crafts and desserts lined the sidewalk surrounding Town Square in Yuba City on Saturday morning.
Local offerings are only expected to grow in the weeks and months to come as the Yuba City Certified Farmers Market returns to its weekly schedule over the next several months.
“Our first week went really great,” said Desiree Silva, who is in her fifth year of running the certified farmers market. “We always start the year slow because a lot of our certified vendors grow stone fruit, so they typically start showing up around June. But we were pleased with the turnout on Saturday.”
Silva said every week will see additional vendors returning to downtown Yuba City. At its peak, the farmers market will have more than double the number of vendors that were selling goods on Saturday.
“I’m pretty picky on which vendors we put out there because I don’t like to double up on a particular craft or good,” she said. “I like to have a variety, and I don’t like it to be too competitive between vendors.”
Silva took over running the local event from her in-laws, Dan and Candace Silva, who had run it for nearly two decades. The Silvas are walnut producers in the area, which allows them to run the certified farmers market. Silva said in order for a vendor to be considered certified, they must pass inspections from state and local agriculture officials, who basically check to ensure they are growing what they say they are growing and selling.
Because it has been organized by the family for so many years, many of the vendors are staples at the event. Silva said about 85 percent have been vendors since the start of the event. For her, those participating vendors that return year-after-year have become family.
“My vendors keep me coming back every year, as well as the support of the community, who have shown over the years they love the farmers market,” Silva said.
The Yuba City Certified Farmers Market is held every Saturday from 8 a.m. to noon at the corner of Plumas Boulevard and C Street. The event is expected to run through the summer before wrapping up on Oct. 9.
Silva said COVID-19 guidelines are being implemented by vendors and growers, though masks are not required for the outdoor event.
Starting in June, attendees that participate in the WIC program – a health and nutrition program for women, infants and children – will be able to use checks/vouchers to buy healthy foods from authorized vendors.
For more information about the event, go to www.Facebook.com/YCFarmersMarket/.