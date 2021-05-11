The Sutter County Museum’s Certified Farmers Market has returned for its second season.
The market opened May 5 and will be open every Wednesday evening from 3:30-6:30 p.m. at the Sutter County Museum – 1333 Butte House Road, Yuba City. The event offers community members a chance to support local farmers and enjoy food trucks.
“We have a few more vendors this year than we did last year and we’re growing,” said Jessica Hougen, director and curator of the museum. “We have a couple of vendors joining us over the next couple of weeks as they finish their permit processes.”
She said the market will also grow as COVID-19 restrictions relax.
“If everything opens up, like the governor is talking about, on June 15 … after that we will add more craft people and live music and maybe a kids’ activity,” Hougen said. “...We’re also going to invite community organizations to join us, like the library can come out and have a table, other nonprofits from around town can come out and have a table.”
However, for now, they are primarily offering food vendors – such as those selling produce and a rotation of food trucks.
Hougen said the idea for hosting a farmers market at the museum came about because they were talking about extending the museum’s hours so they would work better for local families.
“So we talked about extending our hours but I didn’t want to just have the doors open later, I wanted to have a reason to bring people to the property and have the museum open with that and so a farmers market made a lot of sense for us because we talk about the history of agriculture inside the building and now we have present-day agriculture outside the building,” Hougen said.
Prior to the pandemic, the museum was open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and noon to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Hougen said the plan is to eventually return to their normal hours once they are able to.
Currently, the museum is also open Wednesdays from 1 p.m. to the end of the farmers market and 1-5 p.m. on Thursdays and Fridays and noon to 4 p.m. on Saturdays.
She said the farmers market is expected to run every Wednesday through September at least, though it could extend into October.
“We just kind of gauge when to wrap it up for the season based on how much produce the farmers have,” Hougen said.
She said when the market is crowded or busy, attendees will be asked to wear a mask or find a way to socially distance. However, if there’s not a crowd, people can attend without a mask.
“We really wanted to create something that would be complementary to the Saturday morning market – it’s a staple in this community, it’s been here forever and it’s great,” Hougen said. “...So having (the museum’s market) midweek in the afternoon, gives people who maybe can’t make it to the Saturday market an opportunity to support our local farmers.”
For more information, visit the Sutter County Museum Facebook page or www.suttercountymuseum.org.