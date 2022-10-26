A student’s fashion choice led to a soft lockdown Wednesday morning at Marysville High School, according to school officials, as schools across the country continue to be hyper aware of potential violence because of recent and continued shootings throughout the country.

According to Courtney Tompkins, public information officer for Marysville Joint Unified School District, the high school initiated a soft lockdown after there were reports of a student with ammunition on campus. 

Tags

Recommended for you