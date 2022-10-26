A student’s fashion choice led to a soft lockdown Wednesday morning at Marysville High School, according to school officials, as schools across the country continue to be hyper aware of potential violence because of recent and continued shootings throughout the country.
According to Courtney Tompkins, public information officer for Marysville Joint Unified School District, the high school initiated a soft lockdown after there were reports of a student with ammunition on campus.
“The teacher acted quickly and appropriately in alerting administrators and security and getting students safely out of the classroom,” Tompkins said in an email to the Appeal. “An administrator and security officer responded immediately to the classroom (where the report originated) and found that a student had put on a fashion belt that had fake bullets on it.”
Tompkins said a school resource officer confiscated the belt. During an interview, the student claimed they had no intent to threaten or harm anybody and the lockdown was lifted shortly after.