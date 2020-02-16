A 62-year-old man from Sacramento was killed in an accident in Yuba County on Sunday, according to a press release from the Yuba-Sutter California Highway Patrol.
Just after 9 a.m. Sunday, a 2010 Pontiac Vibe was found crashed into a tree at Marysville Road west of Middle Brook Way in the area of Dobbins in Yuba County.
CHP and an ambulance responded to the scene of the accident.
The vehicle has crashed into a tree along the southern shoulder of Marysville Road, according to the release.
Medical personnel that responded to the accident pronounced the driver dead at the scene. The name of the driver killed in the crash was not released by CHP as of late Sunday night.