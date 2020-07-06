Two people died following a two-vehicle collision on Highway 99 in Sutter County on Sunday.
Around 1:10 a.m. Sunday, a white BMW driven by an unidentified woman was traveling in the wrong lane of Highway 99 south of Sankey Road.
A silver 2014 Toyota driven by an unidentified male was traveling in the northbound lane of Highway 99 when it collided with the BMW. The head-on collision caused fatal injuries to both drivers, according to the California Highway Patrol Yuba-Sutter. Both drivers were wearing seatbelts at the time of impact.
CHP stated alcohol is believed to have contributed to the collision. The Sutter County Coroner’s Office had not released identifying information regarding the drivers as of Monday afternoon, as notification of next of kin was still pending.