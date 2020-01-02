An infant who, at five weeks, was allegedly abused by his father on Dec. 20 remains in an intensive care unit. The Linda man charged with the abuse remains in jail with bail set at $125,000 bail.
Eric Montejano, 22, was scheduled Thursday in Yuba County Superior Court for a pre-hearing conference Feb. 5. He is charged with causing willful harm or injury to a child likely to produce great bodily injury or death and preventing or dissuading a witness or victim from prosecuting.
Montejano was initially arrested by Yuba County Sheriff’s Detectives who were investigating the baby being brought to Adventist Health/Rideout hospital with head injuries. The Appeal-Democrat previously reported that the baby and his mother were driven to the hospital by Montejano.
On Dec. 23, Judge Kathleen O’Connor signed a criminal protective order, barring Montejano from any contact with the baby’s mother.
The baby was transferred to the UC Davis Medical Center on Dec. 20.
Yuba County Chief Deputy District Attorney Shiloh Sorbello said the child remains in the intensive care unit, and said the Yuba County Sheriff’s Department is monitoring any medical updates and updating the district attorney’s office.