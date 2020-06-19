As people prepare to celebrate Father's Day this Sunday, some Yuba-Sutter locals weighed in on the important lessons they learned from their dads.
- Mary Jane Griego
Mary Jane Griego credits her late father, William "Duke" Griego, for her active involvement in both the community and beyond.
Griego, of Olivehurst, is the senior representative for Congressman John Garamendi (D-Fairfield) and before that, served as a Yuba County supervisor and was part of the Three Rivers Levee Improvement Authority, a joint powers agency created in 2004 to focus on flood control improvements in southern Yuba County.
"I was a challenge as a teen and my dad wanted to raise a strong, independent girl but there was a price to pay for that," she said. "What he instilled in me is work ethic - not just in our work but helping in the community with that can-do spirit."
Griego also owns and operates Duke's Diner, which was started by her father in 1962. It still serves as a hub for long-standing customers and community members to connect with one another.
"When I'm at the restaurant, I think about those times in the kitchen working with my dad," she said. "He had such a great sense of humor and everybody loved coming to the restaurant to visit with him."
An annual golf tournament in Duke Griego's honor was created in 2014 to help continue his efforts in giving back to the community by raising funds for the causes that were near and dear to his heart.
"My dad was active in the chamber back in the ‘60s, he was the president of the board of the Marysville Raceway Park when they developed the track that's currently there," she said. "He was a member of so many groups and helped so many people."
The American Legion, Museum of the Forgotten Warriors, Blue Star Moms, Yuba-Sutter Stand Down, Yuba Garden School and SoYouCan are among the groups he supported, Griego said.
"He's donated to so many worthy causes over the 50 years that we've been here," she said. "He left a great legacy and set a great example - you give back to the community that supports you. That was always part of the family mantra."
-Nick Potts and Randy Potts III
In the ‘70s and ‘80s, there was a show called "Eight Is Enough," but for the Potts family it's more like twelve is enough.
Brothers Nick Potts, 26, and Randy Potts III, 29, both work with their father, Randy Potts II, at Randy's Towing, and the already large family is about to get bigger.
"We're about to adopt another child and that will make it 12," said Potts II. "We have five biological children and will have seven adopted children soon."
Nick Potts and his brother said they both have learned a lot from their father and are grateful for the lessons they’ve learned.
"He sort of taught us everything from the time when we were little going on tows with him to now, when we own our own business but also how to fix an outlet in a wall," Nick Potts said. "He's worked hard to build up from where he has come from to where he is now and that's pretty cool."
Randy Potts III has two children of his own and credits his dad for helping him be a good father.
"The main thing I took away from my dad was not just learning the tricks of the trade and doing good work in general but also how to be a good father," Potts III said. "My dad had a tough upbringing but still managed to keep it straight and have his own kids. He's kind of a hero for being a good dad and a role model for me as a father."
Potts II said he learned his work ethic from his grandmother and feels fatherhood is the best thing that's happened to him.
"I don't think there's a better thing for a man to become than a father," Potts II said. "It's definitely the best thing that's happened to me because you want to see your children do better than you and that's always rewarding."
He and his wife, Sarah, got together at a young age and he credits her for being a great team member - both in the family and with the business.
-Reno Rosser
The Rosser family is inexorably connected to the rodeo world where hard work is an understatement.
Reno Rosser said his father and rodeo legend, Cotton Rosser, is still working at 91-years-old.
"He still gets out there and works at his age - it's pretty incredible," Reno Rosser said. "As we age, all we have are the memories of our family and friends."
Rosser said his dad has always been a hard worker, oftentimes working at multiple rodeos in a single day.
"My dad said he learned two things at Cal Poly - how to write on his hand and how to fly a plane," he said. "He's been a pilot for more than 60 years and that's what allowed him to do two rodeos a day."
Reno Rosser said they keep busy during rodeo season and put on the local Marysville Stampede and Twin Cities Cattle Drive.
"My dad always says, 'luck follows hard work around' and 'I haven't made a lot of money but I've made a million friends,'" Rosser said. "He loves what he does and I love what I do."
Because the Flying U Rodeo stocks events worldwide, Rosser said their network of strong connections runs far and wide.
"Between the friends we've made locally and the friends we've made in the livestock community, it's been pretty incredible," he said.
-Candice Young Fresquez
John Young was a man of few words and a lot of lessons.
Candice Young Fresquez said her father, John Young, set a powerful example for her growing up.
"Growing up, my father was a man of little words, although many who know him today would probably beg to differ. Many powerful lessons have come from his unspoken words of wisdom, from simple life lessons to raising a family, to community involvement," she said. "My father has instilled in myself and my brother to stand up for what is right in our beliefs, our community and to get involved to preserve what we have of our Chinese history and heritage, in our small hometown."
The Young family, along with extended relatives and community members are part of keeping the Bok Kai Festival alive and many other projects that are focused on celebrating the long and rich history the Chinese community has in the Yuba-Sutter area.
"My father is an immigrant to this country as a teen, as he saw the future not only to better himself but his future family," she said. "Because of this, there came so many more unspoken life lessons of sacrifice, selflessness, work ethic and the American Dream."
With children of her own, Young Fresquez is imparting the lessons she learned to her son and daughter.
"A quote I will carry with me and pass to my own children from my father is, 'Do things not because of the acknowledgement you will receive but because in your heart you know it is right. And not because someone is watching you, as God always knows your intentions - that is all that matters in the end,'" she said. "To my father, thank you for being there for me, for showing me the way, for being patient with me even when I made it difficult for you, for believing in me and encouraging me to dream and being such an inspirational presence in my life."