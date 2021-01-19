The FBI Sacramento Field Office is encouraging civil, business, and religious community leaders to apply online to attend a virtual FBI Citizens Academy this spring, according to a press release.
The class enables leaders from regions far from FBI field offices to attend. The FBI Citizens Academy provides seven weeks of virtual classroom instruction and participants will be invited to attend optional in-person demonstrations compliant with COVID-19 safety measures. Participants will get a view into how the FBI Sacramento Field Office serves the 34 counties within its jurisdiction.
Content includes exploration of the FBI’s investigative priorities including terrorism, counterintelligence, civil rights, cybercrime, public corruption, and violent crime.
To apply for the class, visit https://bit.ly/2LD8U7Z. Applications must be received by Feb. 18, with classes set to begin on April 8.