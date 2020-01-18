FBI Sacramento is seeking the public’s help in identifying a serial bank robber who has allegedly committed robberies in Davis, El Dorado Hills and Yuba City a year or more ago.
The FBI tweeted on Wednesday asking for tips about the identity of a white male described as being five feet, seven inches tall, with a small build and between 20 and 30 years old. According to the FBI, the suspect has worn hooded sweatshirts, with the hood pulled over a baseball cap, dark basketball shorts and black shoes during the robberies.
The suspect robbed Umpqua Bank in Yuba City in March of 2019 and U.S. Bank in Yuba City in November of 2018. During each robbery the individual presented a demand note to the teller and fled the bank after getting the money. During the alleged robbery last March, the suspect took approximately $800 in cash, according to Appeal-Democrat archives.
The other robberies allegedly committed by the suspect include River City Bank in Davis in Nov. 2018, a U.S. Bank in El Dorado Hills in Jan. 2019 and a U.S. Bank in El Dorado Hills in Feb. 2019. In addition, he attempted to rob a Wells Fargo Bank in Dixon in March 2019, according to an FBI Sacramento press release.
FBI Sacramento public affairs specialist Gina Swankie said there are no updates on the investigation and the agency is simply asking people with information to reach out.
“Public help is greatly appreciated,” Swankie said.
Yuba City Police Department Lt. Jim Runyen said there are no updates at this time and that cases are still under investigation.
Anyone with information about the subject can call the Sacramento FBI office at 916-746-7000 or can submit a tip at tips.fbi.gov.