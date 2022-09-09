The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) Sacramento Field Office is warning the public to be wary of unsolicited phone calls, especially if the caller is claiming to be an agent or representative of the FBI.

Engaging with unsolicited calls, text messages or emails from scammers can lead to financial loss. Official FBI agents will never make demands for money, wire transfers, giftcards or cryptocurrency like Bitcoin, officials said. Real agents will never coordinate financial transactions of any kind or threaten arrest over the phone or via email.

