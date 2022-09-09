The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) Sacramento Field Office is warning the public to be wary of unsolicited phone calls, especially if the caller is claiming to be an agent or representative of the FBI.
Engaging with unsolicited calls, text messages or emails from scammers can lead to financial loss. Official FBI agents will never make demands for money, wire transfers, giftcards or cryptocurrency like Bitcoin, officials said. Real agents will never coordinate financial transactions of any kind or threaten arrest over the phone or via email.
“Nothing sends a person into a panic like a call from law enforcement, especially when the call informs them that they have been a victim of a crime or may be wanted for a crime,” Acting Special Agent in Charge Dennis Guertin said in a statement. “Sadly, that response is something scammers are leveraging with increased frequency, so it is important to educate the public about what to look out for.”
Official agents will never provide a badge number or telephone number to attempt to verify their identity without additional verification, officials said. Members of the public are encouraged to locate their local FBI field office via www.FBI.gov and call the phone number provided.
“The public should not be afraid to hang up on an alleged agent. An authentic FBI agent will find other ways to contact you, if necessary,” Guertin said.
To ensure their safety and security, officials warn people to never click links contained in unsolicited texts or emails as they may lead to fake websites or deploy malicious software into their device.
Officials suggest checking the email address of seemingly official organizations and calling their bank or credit card company to verify if an email is legitimate.
All scams can be reported online on the FBI Internet Crime Complaint Center website, www.ic3.gov, or to a local FBI field office.