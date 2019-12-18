WASHINGTON – The Trump administration on Wednesday took steps toward allowing states to import lower-cost drugs from Canada, starting a lengthy rule-making process for a policy that would depend on cooperation from America’s wary northern neighbor.
Several states have approached the Department of Health and Human Services about drug importation plans and President Donald Trump has been eager to approve them. He’s publicly prodded HHS Secretary Alex Azar to approve them, particularly a proposal from Florida’s Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis, a Trump ally.
Yet the law allowing prescription drug importation requires the administration to go through a rule-making process, which typically takes months. A public comment period on the proposal issued Wednesday would end in March, and Azar said the administration will move as quickly as it possibly can to consider the comments. But the administration will also have to take time to carefully finalize the rules so they can stand up to legal challenges, which could be likely given the pharmaceutical industry’s opposition.
Importation would happen one of two ways: states, wholesalers or pharmacists would import drugs from Canadian sellers, or drugmakers themselves would be able to import the identical foreign versions of their U.S. products.
The first importation pathway would depend on Canada’s cooperation. The country has already signaled that it wouldn’t allow the wholesale exports of drugs, since its supply is meant to accommodate Canada’s patients, and not the much larger United States population.
Furthermore, the importation pathway available to states wouldn’t include products like insulin or other complex and expensive biotech drugs.
Azar acknowledged that limitation but argued that if the importation program were successful, Congress might consider changing the law to allow the importation of the biologic drugs, which require more careful handling in transport, such as cold storage, because they are produced from living organisms or parts of them.
“I would envision that as we demonstrate the safety as well as the cost savings from this pathway that that could be basically a pilot and a proof of concept that Congress could look to and potentially take up for more complex molecules,” Azar told reporters on Tuesday.